Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) has increased by 0.20% when compared to last closing price of $30.6.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Sensata Technologies (ST) remains resilient, despite weak auto demand, leveraging strong margins, cash flow, and growth in aerospace, industrial sensing, and electrification. Q2 2025 results highlight stable profitability, robust free cash flow, and a growing contribution from high-margin Sensing Solutions and EV content. ST is undervalued at 1x sales and 14.6x forward earnings, with the market overlooking its operational strength and long-term mix shift potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) is above average at 40.53x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ST is 143.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ST on October 03, 2025 was 1.52M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has seen a 3.13% increase in the past week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month, and a -4.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for ST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for ST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

ST Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from Caljouw Lynne J, who sold 2,576 shares at the price of $31.98 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Caljouw Lynne J now owns 77,185 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, valued at $82,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 3.78%, with 1.44% for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $456.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.