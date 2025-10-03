Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SMLR is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMLR is 13.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SMLR on October 03, 2025 was 885.60K shares.

SMLR stock’s latest price update

SMLR’s Market Performance

SMLR’s stock has risen by 3.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.10% and a quarterly drop of -22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Semler Scientific Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.20% for SMLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMLR

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMLR reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for SMLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

SMLR Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMLR rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.53. In addition, Semler Scientific Inc saw 33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMLR starting from Murphy-Chutorian Douglas, who sold 28,604 shares at the price of $30.54 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Murphy-Chutorian Douglas now owns 31,396 shares of Semler Scientific Inc, valued at $873,566 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Semler Scientific Inc stands at 0.86%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value 16.04%, with 12.20% for asset returns.

Based on Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.