Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP)’s stock price has plunge by -4.31%relation to previous closing price of $8.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that In the latest trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $8.21, marking a -4.31% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.85x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHIP is 13.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of SHIP was 121.28K shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stock saw an increase of -6.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.59% and a quarterly increase of 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for SHIP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2022.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHIP, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SHIP Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp saw -33.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.93%, with 2.71% for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $92.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 151.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.