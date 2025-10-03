SCWorx Corp (WORX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.75% in relation to its previous close of $0.29. However, the company has experienced a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iBusiness is proud to announce that SBA WORX, a Lending Service Provider (LSP), has selected LenderAI, iBusiness’s flagship loan origination and processing technology platform, for its business.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WORX is 2.54.

The public float for WORX is 7.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on October 03, 2025 was 3.07M shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

The stock of SCWorx Corp (WORX) has seen a 3.00% increase in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a -30.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for WORX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of -60.54% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2983. In addition, SCWorx Corp saw -74.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp stands at -1.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -66.29%, with -45.63% for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -29.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCWorx Corp (WORX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.