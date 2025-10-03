Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13% in relation to its previous close of $21.21. However, the company has experienced a 12.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today reported that on September 14, 2025, the company granted restricted stock units (RSUs) with respect to 1,666 shares of the company’s common stock to four newly hired employees. These grants were made pursuant to the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation by the company’s board of directors, and were made as a material induceme.

Is It Worth Investing in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SDGR is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SDGR is 62.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDGR on October 03, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

SDGR’s Market Performance

The stock of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) has seen a 12.72% increase in the past week, with a 11.20% rise in the past month, and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for SDGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.52% for SDGR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDGR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SDGR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SDGR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDGR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SDGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 15th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SDGR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 03rd of the current year.

SDGR Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDGR rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.41. In addition, Schrodinger Inc saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDGR starting from Akinsanya Karen, who sold 16,723 shares at the price of $25.09 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, Akinsanya Karen now owns 15,625 shares of Schrodinger Inc, valued at $419,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Schrodinger Inc stands at -0.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -44.40%, with -26.34% for asset returns.

Based on Schrodinger Inc (SDGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$209.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.