Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a -13.68% drop in the past month, and a -17.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for SNDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for SNDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Right Now?

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SNDR is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNDR is 51.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SNDR on October 03, 2025 was 841.95K shares.

SNDR stock’s latest price update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has soared by 1.15% in relation to previous closing price of $20.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a supply chain landscape defined by complexity and rising costs, Schneider is flipping the script. The company’s latest performance analysis reveals an impressive 107% three-year average return-on-investment (ROI) for customers using its fourth-party logistics (4PL) solutions. Compared to prior years, the current three-year average ROI is up more than 25%, highlighting the value shippers can unlock in today’s market by working with Schneider National, Inc. (.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

SNDR Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Schneider National Inc saw -26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Jackson Thomas G, who sold 36,596 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Jackson Thomas G now owns 72,870 shares of Schneider National Inc, valued at $891,641 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.20%, with 2.64% for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $582.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schneider National Inc (SNDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.