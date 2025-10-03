Savara Inc (SVRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) has decreased by -1.41% when compared to last closing price of $3.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Savara Inc. (“Savara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SVRA) investors of the November 7, 2025 to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Savara securities between March 7, 2024 through May 23, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

Is It Worth Investing in Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SVRA is 81.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.09% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of SVRA was 1.33M shares.

SVRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Savara Inc (SVRA) has seen a 0.58% increase in the past week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month, and a 59.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for SVRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for SVRA’s stock, with a 22.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SVRA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SVRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVRA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for SVRA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SVRA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

SVRA Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVRA rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Savara Inc saw -17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVRA starting from Hawkins Richard J, who purchased 48,225 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Hawkins Richard J now owns 115,466 shares of Savara Inc, valued at $98,572 using the latest closing price.

McCracken Joseph S, the Director of Savara Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’25, which means that McCracken Joseph S is holding 260,837 shares at $20,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.64% for the present operating margin

-0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Savara Inc stands at -405.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.78%. Equity return is now at value -99.30%, with -72.72% for asset returns.

Based on Savara Inc (SVRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$102.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2262.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Savara Inc (SVRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.