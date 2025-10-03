Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.61% in relation to its previous close of $6.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-02 that Sasol is a contrarian Buy: free cash flow is up, net debt is falling, and dividend reinstatement is within reach if execution continues. The market is overpricing policy and execution risks, undervaluing Sasol’s cash discipline, mix flexibility, and hedging strategies. Valuation is extremely depressed—forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and price-to-book all suggest deep pessimism despite mid-cycle earnings potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) is above average at 10.73x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SSL is 633.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSL on October 03, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

SSL’s Market Performance

SSL’s stock has seen a -1.47% decrease for the week, with a -10.46% drop in the past month and a 24.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Sasol Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for SSL’s stock, with a 27.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSL Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Sasol Ltd ADR saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Ltd ADR stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 4.56%, with 1.86% for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.