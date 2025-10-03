Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93% in relation to its previous close of $59.97. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-03 that RYAAY flies 19.4M passengers in September, with steady demand keeping load factors at 94% despite Boeing delivery delays.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 14.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RYAAY is 529.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RYAAY’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY stock saw a decrease of 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for RYAAY stock, with a simple moving average of 13.57% for the last 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.13. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 27.12%, with 11.43% for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 151.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.