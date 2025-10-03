RXO Inc (RXO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for RXO is 160.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of RXO was 1.93M shares.

RXO stock’s latest price update

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.38% in comparison to its previous close of $15.3, however, the company has experienced a 7.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving RXO, Inc.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO’s stock has risen by 7.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly drop of -5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for RXO’s stock, with a -11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RXO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

RXO Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.26. In addition, RXO Inc saw -42.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from Szlosek Thomas A, who purchased 7,500 shares at the price of $16.65 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Szlosek Thomas A now owns 16,200 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $124,875 using the latest closing price.

Szlosek Thomas A, the Director of RXO Inc, purchased 8,700 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Szlosek Thomas A is holding 8,700 shares at $125,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -27.96%, with -12.09% for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$187.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, RXO Inc (RXO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.