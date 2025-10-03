RPC, Inc (RES) Stock Sees a-2.51% Decrease

In the past week, RES stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly gain of 0.87% and a quarterly plunge of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for RPC, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for RES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) is 18.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RES is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RES is 97.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.24% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RES’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

RES stock’s latest price update

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51% compared to its previous closing price of $4.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-25 that REI, RPC and KOS are three energy stocks with share prices under $5 (“penny stocks”) worthy of consideration by those seeking stability in these uncertain times.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8.25. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 16th, 2023.

RES Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, RPC, Inc saw -26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.92%, with 3.79% for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $244.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPC, Inc (RES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.