Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average trading volume of LAWR on October 03, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

LAWR stock’s latest price update

Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: LAWR)’s stock price has plunge by -5.01%relation to previous closing price of $3.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LAWR) (the “Company” or “Robot Consulting”), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, today announced that the Company has engaged Mr. Masaaki Seki, a former representative director of bitFlyer Holdings, Inc. (“bitFlyer Holdings”) and bitFlyer, Inc. (“bitFlyer”), to advise on its Ethereum investment strategy and finance objectives, effective September 1, 2025.

LAWR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for LAWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.84% for LAWR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.52% for the last 200 days.

LAWR Trading at 39.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +38.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for LAWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.79% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR stands at -0.79%. The total capital return value is set at 2.52%.

Based on Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -321.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$531.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.