RLI Corp (RLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLI Corp (NYSE: RLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.33% compared to its previous closing price of $63.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that RLI stock is poised to gain from portfolio, business expansion, expanded distribution and operational strength, driving growth.

Is It Worth Investing in RLI Corp (NYSE: RLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLI Corp (NYSE: RLI) is 18.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLI is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RLI is 81.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RLI’s average trading volume was 623.75K shares.

RLI’s Market Performance

RLI stock saw a decrease of -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for RLI Corp (RLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for RLI’s stock, with a -13.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RLI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RLI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $76 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLI reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for RLI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RLI, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

RLI Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLI fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.47. In addition, RLI Corp saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLI starting from Klobnak Jennifer L, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $69.15 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Klobnak Jennifer L now owns 98,450 shares of RLI Corp, valued at $207,450 using the latest closing price.

RESTREPO ROBERT P JR, the Director of RLI Corp, sold 2,864 shares at $74.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that RESTREPO ROBERT P JR is holding 23,312 shares at $214,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for RLI Corp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 19.49%, with 6.65% for asset returns.

Based on RLI Corp (RLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 67.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $441.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLI Corp (RLI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.