Resmed Inc (RMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Resmed Inc (NYSE: RMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.10x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RMD is 145.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of RMD was 986.70K shares.

RMD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Resmed Inc (NYSE: RMD) has increased by 2.14% when compared to last closing price of $270.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

RMD’s Market Performance

RMD’s stock has risen by 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.76% and a quarterly rise of 7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Resmed Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for RMD’s stock, with a 11.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RMD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $330 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RMD, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

RMD Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMD rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.35. In addition, Resmed Inc saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMD starting from Rider Michael J, who sold 100 shares at the price of $274.36 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Rider Michael J now owns 11,327 shares of Resmed Inc, valued at $27,436 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Resmed Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 25.86%, with 18.62% for asset returns.

Based on Resmed Inc (RMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 163.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Resmed Inc (RMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.