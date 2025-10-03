Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) has increased by 8.29% when compared to last closing price of $9.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced Chief Medical Officer, Steve Pakola, M.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RGNX is 45.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.06% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of RGNX was 588.99K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has seen a 13.03% increase in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a 21.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for RGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.74% for RGNX’s stock, with a 28.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RGNX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

RGNX Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from Simpson Curran, who sold 7,624 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Simpson Curran now owns 236,973 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $76,469 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Curran, the Chief Executive Officer of Regenxbio Inc, sold 7,734 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that Simpson Curran is holding 244,597 shares at $77,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.06% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Regenxbio Inc stands at -1.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -62.49%, with -30.52% for asset returns.

Based on Regenxbio Inc (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$198.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.