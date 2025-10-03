Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RWT is 127.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.05M shares.

RWT stock’s latest price update

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has soared by 1.74% in relation to previous closing price of $5.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Redwood Trust (RWT) stands out among mREITs by actively originating credit in underserved residential markets, offering both income and growth potential. RWT’s diversified platforms—Sequoia, CoreVest, and Aspire—generate strong fee and interest income, supporting a high 12%+ dividend yield. Despite GAAP losses from fair-value swings, core operations cover the dividend, and RWT trades at a 24% discount to book value, offering upside.

RWT’s Market Performance

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.24% decline in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for RWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for RWT’s stock, with a -1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to RWT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Stone Andrew P, who sold 13,844 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Stone Andrew P now owns 149,671 shares of Redwood Trust Inc, valued at $89,936 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

2.98% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -6.97%, with -0.42% for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 18.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $927.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 29.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 91.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.