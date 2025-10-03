Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Stock Experiences 3.56% Monthly Change

The stock of Red Violet Inc (RDVT) has gone down by -1.59% for the week, with a 3.56% rise in the past month and a 0.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for RDVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for RDVT’s stock, with a 18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) Right Now?

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDVT is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RDVT is 11.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDVT on October 03, 2025 was 93.55K shares.

RDVT stock’s latest price update

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.31% compared to its previous closing price of $52.9. However, the company has seen a -1.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-21 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held August 26-27, 2025 in Chicago. Camilo Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present and host investor meetings on August 27, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDVT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RDVT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RDVT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $60 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDVT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for RDVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

RDVT Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDVT fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.92. In addition, Red Violet Inc saw 79.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDVT starting from DELL JEFFREY ALAN, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $46.20 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, DELL JEFFREY ALAN now owns 172,968 shares of Red Violet Inc, valued at $231,018 using the latest closing price.

Dubner Derek, the Chief Executive Officer of Red Violet Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Dubner Derek is holding 580,379 shares at $462,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Violet Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.45%, with 8.78% for asset returns.

Based on Red Violet Inc (RDVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $17.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Violet Inc (RDVT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.