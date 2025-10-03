Real-Time Update: TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has seen a 29.62% increase in the past week, with a 18.17% gain in the past month, and a -16.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.11% for TAOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.46% for TAOX’s stock, with a 63.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAO Synergies Inc (NASDAQ: TAOX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAOX is 2.04.

The public float for TAOX is 3.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAOX on October 03, 2025 was 280.04K shares.

TAOX stock’s latest price update

TAO Synergies Inc (NASDAQ: TAOX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.65% compared to its previous closing price of $6.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that New digital hub to educate, engage, and connect the growing TAO community and decentralized AI contributors NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) (the “Company”), a digital asset treasury company focused on Bittensor (TAO), the premier crypto token for decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), today announced the launch of “The Tao Daily,” a comprehensive media, news, and insight platform dedicated to Bittensor (TAO) and the TAO ecosystem.

TAOX Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares surge +22.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOX rose by +29.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, TAO Synergies Inc saw 125.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1929.14% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for TAO Synergies Inc stands at -7173.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -154.62%, with -117.98% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2613.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.