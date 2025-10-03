Real-Time Update: Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CLBT stock has gone up by 2.54%, with a monthly gain of 13.66% and a quarterly surge of 21.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Cellebrite DI Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for CLBT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Right Now?

CLBT has 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLBT is 108.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLBT on October 03, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

CLBT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) has increased by 1.43% when compared to last closing price of $18.5. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13.50 based on the research report published on March 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CLBT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

CLBT Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.77. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at -0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value -81.98%, with -22.46% for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $67.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.