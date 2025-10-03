Real-Time Update: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) has seen a 4.65% increase in the past week, with a 12.90% gain in the past month, and a 52.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for ACHV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for ACHV’s stock, with a 6.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACHV is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ACHV is 41.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHV on October 03, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

ACHV stock’s latest price update

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.25% compared to its previous closing price of $3.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for treatment of nicotine dependence for smoking cessation, today announced that effective October 1, 2025, Achieve’s board of directors approved stock option grants to purchase an aggregate of 161,000 shares of its common stock for five new employees under Achieve’s 2024 Equity Inducement Plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACHV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACHV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHV reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ACHV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHV, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ACHV Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHV rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Achieve Life Sciences Inc saw -34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHV starting from Oki Mark K, who sold 50,060 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Oki Mark K now owns 127,940 shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc, valued at $146,175 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Richard Alistair, the Chief Executive Officer of Achieve Life Sciences Inc, sold 129,501 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Stewart Richard Alistair is holding 228,875 shares at $378,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.79% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Achieve Life Sciences Inc stands at -221.13%. The total capital return value is set at -1.0%. Equity return is now at value -120.11%, with -81.50% for asset returns.

Based on Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -53.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 523.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.