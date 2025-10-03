RB Global Inc’s (RBA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of RB Global Inc (RBA) has gone down by -1.03% for the week, with a -5.94% drop in the past month and a 2.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for RBA’s stock, with a 4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) is 53.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBA is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RBA is 185.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RBA’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

RBA stock’s latest price update

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.37% in comparison to its previous close of $107.5, however, the company has experienced a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Evertec (EVTC) and RB Global (RBA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $105 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

National Bank Financial gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBA, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.70. In addition, RB Global Inc saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

LEWIS MICHAEL THOMAS STEVEN, the Chief Operations Officer of RB Global Inc, sold 2,151 shares at $118.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that LEWIS MICHAEL THOMAS STEVEN is holding 0 shares at $254,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.88%, with 3.45% for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RB Global Inc (RBA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.