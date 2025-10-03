Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.06% in comparison to its previous close of $0.48, however, the company has experienced a -9.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that Revenue Growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 Million (US$10.1 million); Strong Cash Position of HK$84.9 Million (US$10.9 million) Revenue Growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 Million (US$10.1 million); Strong Cash Position of HK$84.9 Million (US$10.9 million)

Is It Worth Investing in Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) is 7.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAY is -4.83.

The public float for RAY is 34.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RAY’s average trading volume was 5.07M shares.

RAY’s Market Performance

RAY stock saw a decrease of -9.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.89% for Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.52% for RAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.32% for the last 200 days.

RAY Trading at -70.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAY fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5313. In addition, Raytech Holding Ltd saw -75.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytech Holding Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.