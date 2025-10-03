Rackspace Technology Inc’s (RXT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RXT stock has gone down by -2.11%, with a monthly gain of 6.92% and a quarterly surge of 0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Rackspace Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for RXT’s stock, with a -18.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RXT is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RXT is 72.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume for RXT on October 03, 2025 was 934.85K shares.

RXT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has plunged by 0.00% when compared to previous closing price of $1.39, but the company has seen a -2.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $1.40. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to RXT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4245. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Maletira Amar, who sold 1,780,619 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Maletira Amar now owns 4,608,619 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $2,403,836 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$362.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.