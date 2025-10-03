Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.30%relation to previous closing price of $1.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX ) Analyst/Investor Day October 2, 2025 10:00 AM EDT Company Participants Dirk Thye – CEO, Chief Medical Officer & Director Giovanni Mambrini – Chief Technology Officer Caralee Schaefer Pamela Williamson – Head of Regulatory Affairs Charles Ryan – President Brendan Hannah – Chief Business Officer, COO, Chief Compliance Officer and Principal Financial & Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Jonathan Wolleben – Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division Elemer Piros – Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division Jason Dorr – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division Presentation Dirk Thye CEO, Chief Medical Officer & Director Greetings, everyone, and welcome to our first ever Investor Day for Quince Therapeutics. My name is Dirk Thye, and I’ll be walking you through the beginning elements of our presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QNCX is 41.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QNCX on October 03, 2025 was 207.71K shares.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX stock saw an increase of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.49% and a quarterly increase of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.03% for QNCX’s stock, with a 11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNCX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for QNCX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for QNCX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $9 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QNCX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for QNCX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

QNCX Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6115. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw 112.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.74% for the present operating margin

-0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quince Therapeutics Inc stands at -291.84%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -167.04%, with -38.91% for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$56.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 529.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.