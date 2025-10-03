Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quantum BioPharma Ltd (NASDAQ: QNTM)’s stock price has soared by 9.50% in relation to previous closing price of $16.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (Upstream: QNTM) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development, is pleased to announce today that it has received two key final reports related to its potential breakthrough drug for Multiple Sclerosis: the 90-day oral toxicity study report and the toxicokinetic study report for Lucid-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”). These studies were commissioned to provide key data to support an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA for a phase-2 clinical trial in Multiple Sclerosis.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum BioPharma Ltd (NASDAQ: QNTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QNTM is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QNTM is 2.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for QNTM on October 03, 2025 was 159.62K shares.

QNTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) has seen a 6.03% increase in the past week, with a 15.29% rise in the past month, and a 6.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.88% for QNTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for QNTM’s stock, with a 47.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNTM Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +26.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNTM rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +329.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.72. In addition, Quantum BioPharma Ltd saw 352.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QNTM

The total capital return value is set at -9.11%. Equity return is now at value -235.05%, with -137.74% for asset returns.

Based on Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.