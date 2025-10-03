Qiagen NV (QGEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.17% in relation to previous closing price of $46.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN ) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 September 25, 2025 5:45 AM EDT Company Participants John Gilardi – VP & Head of Corporate Communications Conference Call Participants Michael Ryskin – BofA Securities, Research Division Presentation Michael Ryskin BofA Securities, Research Division Thanks for joining us.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QGEN is 215.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for QGEN on October 03, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen a 5.26% increase in the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a -4.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for QGEN’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QGEN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

QGEN Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.65. In addition, Qiagen NV saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen NV stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.81%, with 6.55% for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen NV (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $368.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.