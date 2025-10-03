Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.67% in comparison to its previous close of $2.25, however, the company has experienced a 7.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (‘ADC’) therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, reported today that Pyxis Oncology’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 382,518 shares of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock to seven newly hired employees. The awards were granted under the Pyxis Oncology, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan (the ‘Plan’) with a grant date of September 30, 2025, as an inducement material to the new employee entering employment with Pyxis Oncology, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PYXS is 44.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.88% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of PYXS was 569.39K shares.

PYXS’s Market Performance

PYXS’s stock has seen a 7.94% increase for the week, with a 43.48% rise in the past month and a 102.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for Pyxis Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.08% for PYXS’s stock, with a 73.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $5 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PYXS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at 45.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc saw -34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.11% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Oncology Inc stands at -15.48%. The total capital return value is set at -1.01%. Equity return is now at value -74.80%, with -58.07% for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$65.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.