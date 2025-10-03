PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has decreased by -2.89% when compared to last closing price of $85.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that PVH battles tariff and promotion pressures, leaning on cost discipline and brand strength to defend margins and fuel future growth.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVH is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PVH is 47.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on October 03, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stock saw a decrease of -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.11% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for PVH Corp (PVH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for PVH’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $74 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PVH, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

PVH Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.76. In addition, PVH Corp saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from Larsson Stefan, who purchased 15,645 shares at the price of $63.92 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, Larsson Stefan now owns 269,438 shares of PVH Corp, valued at $1,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Jesper, the Director of PVH Corp, purchased 600 shares at $66.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Andersen Jesper is holding 736 shares at $39,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.32%, with 4.10% for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PVH Corp (PVH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.