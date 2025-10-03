Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) has increased by 6.05% when compared to last closing price of $18.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors has granted equity awards to four new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, but under the terms of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The equity awar.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLSE is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PLSE is 12.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.44% of that float. The average trading volume of PLSE on October 03, 2025 was 182.60K shares.

PLSE’s Market Performance

PLSE stock saw an increase of 13.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.76% and a quarterly increase of 27.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.58% for PLSE’s stock, with a 17.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLSE reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PLSE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PLSE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

PLSE Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +31.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw 21.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from Danahy Kevin Patrick, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $18.49 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Danahy Kevin Patrick now owns 43,298 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $369,800 using the latest closing price.

Danahy Kevin Patrick, the Chief Commercial Officer of Pulse Biosciences Inc, sold 400 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Danahy Kevin Patrick is holding 43,298 shares at $7,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.41% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc stands at -40.88%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -103.50%, with -84.68% for asset returns.

Based on Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 762.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.