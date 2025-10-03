Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) has gone up by 4.31% for the week, with a 4.31% rise in the past month and a -31.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.36% for LUNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.67% for LUNG’s stock, with a -58.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUNG is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LUNG is 36.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On October 03, 2025, LUNG’s average trading volume was 630.96K shares.

LUNG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) has increased by 7.40% when compared to last closing price of $1.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-27 that Pulmonx (LUNG) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LUNG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LUNG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LUNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to LUNG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

LUNG Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNG rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6869. In addition, Pulmonx Corp saw -75.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUNG starting from Williamson Steven S., who sold 9,648 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Williamson Steven S. now owns 358,967 shares of Pulmonx Corp, valued at $15,437 using the latest closing price.

Joshi Mehul, the Chief Financial Officer & PAO of Pulmonx Corp, sold 7,936 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Joshi Mehul is holding 208,489 shares at $12,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.65% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulmonx Corp stands at -0.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -66.88%, with -35.61% for asset returns.

Based on Pulmonx Corp (LUNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$50.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.