PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.63% compared to its previous closing price of $62.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that WARREN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Right Now?

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTCT is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PTCT is 76.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTCT on October 03, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

PTCT’s Market Performance

The stock of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has seen a 8.96% increase in the past week, with a 13.45% rise in the past month, and a 28.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for PTCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for PTCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTCT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PTCT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PTCT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $80 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTCT reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PTCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTCT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

PTCT Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTCT rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.02. In addition, PTC Therapeutics Inc saw 69.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTCT starting from Reeve Emma, who sold 15,705 shares at the price of $59.50 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Reeve Emma now owns 10,332 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, valued at $934,448 using the latest closing price.

Boulding Mark Elliott, the EXEC. VP AND CLO of PTC Therapeutics Inc, sold 24,585 shares at $61.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Boulding Mark Elliott is holding 103,901 shares at $1,508,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.36%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$120.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.