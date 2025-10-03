Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) has jumped by 0.26% compared to previous close of $22.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Conga, a leader for AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and document automation, today announced it has agreed to binding preliminary terms to acquire the B2B business of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) (“PROS”) from certain investment funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo. Conga expects a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition of PROS’ B2B business to be finalized in connection with the closing of.

Is It Worth Investing in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRO is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PRO is 43.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRO on October 03, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

PRO’s Market Performance

PRO’s stock has seen a 0.26% increase for the week, with a 50.66% rise in the past month and a 38.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Pros Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.99% for PRO’s stock, with a 20.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to PRO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

PRO Trading at 38.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +52.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Pros Holdings Inc saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Jourdan Leland, who sold 2,131 shares at the price of $17.68 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jourdan Leland now owns 14,947 shares of Pros Holdings Inc, valued at $37,676 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pros Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Based on Pros Holdings Inc (PRO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 22.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.