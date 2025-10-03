ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PMN is 20.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of PMN was 7.94M shares.

PMN stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) has increased by 2.68% when compared to last closing price of $0.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that Cohort 2 fully enrolled; enrollment and dosing now underway for Cohort 3 (final dose level); No cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) observed to date; The trial, expected to enroll 128 patients, remains on track to report 6-month interim data in Q2 2026 and final 12-month top-line results in Q4 2026. Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sept.

PMN’s Market Performance

PMN’s stock has risen by 17.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.36% and a quarterly rise of 8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.97% for PMN’s stock, with a -29.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMN Trading at -15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMN rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4296. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc saw -62.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMN starting from Cashman Neil, who purchased 15,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Cashman Neil now owns 16,617 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, valued at $14,595 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMN

The total capital return value is set at 89.26%. Equity return is now at value -19.56%, with -154.36% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.