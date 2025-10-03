Progyny Inc (PGNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16% compared to its previous closing price of $21.22. However, the company has seen a -3.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-26 that In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Alicia Alfiere, Sanmeet Deo, and Tim Beyers discuss:

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) is above average at 34.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PGNY is 71.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGNY on October 03, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stock saw a decrease of -3.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Progyny Inc (PGNY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for PGNY’s stock, with a -5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $28 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

PGNY Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.96. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 22.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Swartz Allison, who sold 599 shares at the price of $23.53 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Swartz Allison now owns 77,407 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $14,094 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 10.94%, with 7.28% for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $67.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Progyny Inc (PGNY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.