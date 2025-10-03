Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has decreased by -2.08% when compared to last closing price of $24.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-24 that Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA on Tuesday agreed to acquire an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) business from Evolent Health, Inc. EVH.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) is 209.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRVA is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRVA is 108.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On October 03, 2025, PRVA’s average trading volume was 919.94K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has seen a 4.71% increase for the week, with a 5.57% rise in the past month and a 10.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for PRVA’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $25 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVA, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.32. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw 34.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sold 15,909 shares at the price of $24.52 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 407,234 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $390,089 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group Inc, sold 13,773 shares at $24.99 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 423,143 shares at $344,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.32%, with 1.26% for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.