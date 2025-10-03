Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PC is 1.00.

The public float for PC is 0.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PC on October 03, 2025 was 232.02K shares.

PC stock’s latest price update

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC)’s stock price has soared by 22.97% in relation to previous closing price of $10.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 45.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), previously announced a Share Consolidation (“Reverse Split”) of its Class A Ordinary Shares on July 11, 2025. A Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 will take place with a record date of July 21, 2025, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on July 22, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol of “PC”. Currently, there are 18,652,750 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding will be 2,072,528.

PC’s Market Performance

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has experienced a 45.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 76.25% rise in the past month, and a 88.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.37% for PC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.21% for PC’s stock, with a 71.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PC Trading at 68.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +81.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PC rose by +45.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd saw -66.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%.

Based on Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42314.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -114.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.