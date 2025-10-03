Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) Stock Sees a8.49% Increase

In the past week, CPOP stock has gone up by 0.02%, with a monthly decline of -24.59% and a quarterly surge of 64.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.81% for Pop Culture Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.24% for CPOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPOP is 1.76.

The public float for CPOP is 5.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. On October 03, 2025, CPOP’s average trading volume was 3.39M shares.

CPOP stock’s latest price update

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.49% compared to its previous closing price of $0.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that XIAMEN, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.

CPOP Trading at -22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPOP fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3772. In addition, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd saw -22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pop Culture Group Co Ltd stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -28.07%, with -10.76% for asset returns.

Based on Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.