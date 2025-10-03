Polaris Inc (PII) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PII has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PII is 52.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PII on October 03, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII)’s stock price has plunge by 1.56%relation to previous closing price of $61.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Polaris’ Off-Road Takeover Returns with High-Octane Action, Exhilarating Rides and New “Tough Enough” Obstacle Course MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Polaris Off Road, the leader in off-road innovation, announces the return of Camp RZR —October 31 to November 1—as the official kickoff to dune season. “Dusty Days, Neon Nights,” returns with Polaris setting the stage for an epic weekend in the Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes, the heart of Southwest off-roading.

PII’s Market Performance

Polaris Inc (PII) has experienced a 9.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.47% rise in the past month, and a 34.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for PII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.28% for PII stock, with a simple moving average of 32.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PII, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

PII Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.39. In addition, Polaris Inc saw -24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -8.54%, with -1.94% for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $290.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polaris Inc (PII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.