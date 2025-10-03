PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has plunged by -0.14% when compared to previous closing price of $198.44, but the company has seen a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-10-02 that CNBC’s “Money Movers” team discusses the day’s market action amid the U.S. government shutdown and where markets go from here with Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at PNC Asset Management.

Is It Worth Investing in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) Right Now?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PNC is 392.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of PNC was 1.87M shares.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC stock saw a decrease of -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.34% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $238 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $212. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

PNC Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.54. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Overstrom Alexander E. C., who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $203.33 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Overstrom Alexander E. C. now owns 16,635 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $203,330 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.19%, with 1.11% for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.