Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PT is 0.97.

On October 03, 2025, PT’s average trading volume was 599.85K shares.

PT stock’s latest price update

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: PT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.65% compared to its previous closing price of $0.98. However, the company has seen a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“Pintec” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed company providing technology enabled financial and digital services to micro, small and medium enterprises in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

PT’s Market Performance

PT’s stock has fallen by -0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.77% and a quarterly drop of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.23% for Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for PT’s stock, with a -3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PT Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9897. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR saw 3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.