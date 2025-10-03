Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PNFP is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PNFP is 76.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for PNFP on October 03, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

PNFP stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.13% in relation to previous closing price of $93.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) remains the largest bank in the Nashville MSA by deposits, marking eight consecutive years at No. 1. According to FDIC data, the firm held $21.34 billion in local deposits at June 30, 2025, which is 21.72 percent of the total market and more than 64 percent above its closest competitor. Despite an already massive lead, the firm added more deposit dollars than any other bank in the market during the preceding 12 mo.

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) has seen a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.35% decline in the past month and a -21.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for PNFP’s stock, with a -13.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $122 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2025.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNFP, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

PNFP Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.86. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from BURNS GREGORY L, who purchased 652 shares at the price of $92.50 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, BURNS GREGORY L now owns 21,384 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, valued at $60,310 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DAVID B, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, purchased 22,000 shares at $90.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that INGRAM DAVID B is holding 63,692 shares at $1,981,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.32%, with 1.15% for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $679.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.