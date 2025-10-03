Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) has decreased by -2.89% when compared to last closing price of $8.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-25 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2025) – Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) (“Cabral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drill results from 10 RC drill holes and 6 diamond drill holes recently completed at the PDM target located 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit and within the Cuiu Cuiu district. Highlights Drill hole RC0579 Intersected 6m @ 2.74 g/t gold from 9m depth in saprolite Including 1m @ 13.06 g/t gold from 10m depth Multiple zones of lower grade gold mineralization were also intersected within near-surface saprolite material at PDM, including; 11m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 26m depth in saprolite in RC0573 10m @ 0.39 g/t gold from surface in saprolite in RC575 6m @ 1.46 g/t gold from 11m depth in saprolite including 1m @ 7.98 g/t gold in RC583 9m @ 0.50 g/t gold from surface plus 5m @ 1.96 g/t gold from 41m depth including 1m @ 9.08 g/t gold in DDH334 2.75m @ 3.05 g/t gold from 123.25m depth in saprolite in DDH335 12.7m @ 0.50 g/t gold from 10.3m depth in saprolite in DDH337 13m @ 0.54 g/t gold from surface in blanket sediments including 1.4m @ 3.17 g/t gold from 7.4m depth in DDH338 Recent drilling at the PDM target has now expanded the surface area of the gold-in-oxide mineralized blanket by 50% from 0.26 km² to 0.39 km² which is expected to have positive implications for the existing gold-in-oxide resource base at PDM Drilling in the primary mineralization below the gold-in-oxide blanket has also added 2 new zones of mineralization which are NW-SE trending, are parallel to the existing mineralized zones, extend at least 600m along strike and are open to the north and south Alan Carter, Cabral’s President and CEO commented, “These latest drill results from the PDM target at Cuiú Cuiú have extended the surface extent of the gold-in-oxide blanket by 50% indicating a significantly larger gold-in-oxide resource base.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) Right Now?

PDM has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PDM is 122.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDM on October 03, 2025 was 843.67K shares.

PDM’s Market Performance

The stock of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a 15.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for PDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for PDM’s stock, with a 13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PDM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

PDM Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Piedmont Realty Trust Inc saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Smith Christopher Brent, who purchased 16,615 shares at the price of $6.59 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Smith Christopher Brent now owns 440,492 shares of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc, valued at $109,493 using the latest closing price.

Taysom Dale H., the Director of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Taysom Dale H. is holding 67,767 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -4.27%, with -1.68% for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $252.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.