Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, PAHC stock has gone up by 2.55%, with a monthly gain of 2.13% and a quarterly surge of 39.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Phibro Animal Health Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for PAHC stock, with a simple moving average of 51.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) is 32.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAHC is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAHC is 20.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On October 03, 2025, PAHC’s average trading volume was 332.44K shares.

PAHC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) has plunged by -4.39% when compared to previous closing price of $40.8, but the company has seen a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that UGP, PDS, FUTU, PAHC and PGY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAHC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for PAHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to PAHC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PAHC Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.55. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corp saw 73.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAHC starting from BENDHEIM JACK, who sold 20,664 shares at the price of $40.38 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, BENDHEIM JACK now owns 40,674 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp, valued at $834,412 using the latest closing price.

BENDHEIM JACK, the President and CEO of Phibro Animal Health Corp, sold 7,022 shares at $40.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that BENDHEIM JACK is holding 31,338 shares at $282,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 17.80%, with 4.12% for asset returns.

Based on Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $148.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.