Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Stock Observes 18.20% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has seen a 8.12% increase in the past week, with a 3.84% gain in the past month, and a 5.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for CATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.79% for CATX’s stock, with a 18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CATX is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CATX is 60.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.99% of that float. The average trading volume of CATX on October 03, 2025 was 796.22K shares.

CATX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) has jumped by 5.33% compared to previous close of $3.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Maya Martinez-Davis as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective today.

Analysts’ Opinion of CATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CATX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CATX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CATX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CATX stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CATX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CATX Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATX rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Perspective Therapeutics Inc saw -70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATX starting from Spoor Johan M., who purchased 22,026 shares at the price of $2.24 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, Spoor Johan M. now owns 59,383 shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,384 using the latest closing price.

Spoor Johan M., the Chief Executive Officer of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, purchased 4,650 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that Spoor Johan M. is holding 4,650 shares at $10,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-184.63% for the present operating margin

-1.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perspective Therapeutics Inc stands at -197.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -31.45%, with -27.39% for asset returns.

Based on Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -30.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -437.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 428.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.