Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has gone down by -0.55% for the week, with a -1.26% drop in the past month and a 15.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for PFGC’s stock, with a 15.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 47.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PFGC is 153.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On October 03, 2025, PFGC’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

PFGC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has increased by 0.08% when compared to last closing price of $102.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-23 that Activist investor Scott Ferguson is joining the board of Performance Food Group, the company said on Tuesday, at a time the hedge fund is urging the food distributor to consider merging with rival US Foods Holding.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $114 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to PFGC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.75. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from DAVIS ERIKA T, who sold 4,100 shares at the price of $105.06 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, DAVIS ERIKA T now owns 46,541 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $430,746 using the latest closing price.

HOLM GEORGE L, the insider of Performance Food Group Company, sold 35,436 shares at $104.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that HOLM GEORGE L is holding 1,621,552 shares at $3,703,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.91%, with 2.15% for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.