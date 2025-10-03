Pentair plc (PNR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has increased by 1.68% when compared to last closing price of $110.5. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-29 that What’s the hardest club for a dividend stock to join? The Dividend Kings.

Is It Worth Investing in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Right Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PNR is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PNR is 162.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PNR on October 03, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

PNR’s Market Performance

PNR’s stock has seen a 3.74% increase for the week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month and a 5.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Pentair plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for PNR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for PNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNR, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

PNR Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.33. In addition, Pentair plc saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

JONES DAVID A /WI, the Director of Pentair plc, sold 6,558 shares at $89.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that JONES DAVID A /WI is holding 26,313 shares at $589,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 17.15%, with 9.36% for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $922.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pentair plc (PNR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.