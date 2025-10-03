Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, PEGA stock has gone down by -1.29%, with a monthly gain of 6.81% and a quarterly surge of 6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Pegasystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for PEGA’s stock, with a 18.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) is above average at 49.77x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PEGA is 92.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEGA on October 03, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

PEGA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) has increased by 0.86% when compared to last closing price of $57.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation CompanyTM, today announced the general availability of Pega Infinity ’25, the industry’s first agentic enterprise transformation platform to deliver trustworthy, predictable AI agents at scale. New features empower organizations to reimagine legacy systems, automate work with reliable AI agents, and boost productivity. Enterprise leaders modernizing legacy systems with AI are finding most agentic AI.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEGA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PEGA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PEGA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $118 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEGA reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for PEGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

PEGA Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.30. In addition, Pegasystems Inc saw 57.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from TREFLER ALAN, who sold 45,000 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, TREFLER ALAN now owns 45,024,364 shares of Pegasystems Inc, valued at $2,623,565 using the latest closing price.

TREFLER ALAN, the C.E.O. & Chairman of Pegasystems Inc, sold 45,000 shares at $58.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that TREFLER ALAN is holding 45,069,364 shares at $2,619,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%. Equity return is now at value 41.55%, with 15.39% for asset returns.

Based on Pegasystems Inc (PEGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 61.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $184.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.