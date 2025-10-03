Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) has seen a 0.16% increase in the past week, with a -18.31% drop in the past month, and a 0.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for PAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.19% for PAY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) Right Now?

Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAY is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PAY is 39.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAY on October 03, 2025 was 793.83K shares.

PAY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) has surged by 1.34% when compared to previous closing price of $30.65, but the company has seen a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-09-19 that Following a robust quarterly performance and an upbeat outlook, Affirm’s stock (NASDAQ: AFRM) has soared over 20% in the last month. This growth was also fueled by a strategic expansion of its partnership with Apple Pay for in-store purchases and new integrations with ServiceTitan and Stripe Terminal.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAY

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAY reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for PAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

PAY Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAY rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.11. In addition, Paymentus Holdings Inc saw 55.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAY starting from Kalra Sanjay, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $40.02 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Kalra Sanjay now owns 479,532 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc, valued at $1,000,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Paymentus Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.59%, with 9.87% for asset returns.

Based on Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $81.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.