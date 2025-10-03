Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pattern Group Inc (NASDAQ: PTRN) is above average at 39.28x,

PTRN currently public float of 32.05M.The average trading volume of PTRN on October 03, 2025 was 4.07M shares.

PTRN stock’s latest price update

Pattern Group Inc (NASDAQ: PTRN)’s stock price has increased by 3.08% compared to its previous closing price of $13.96. However, the company has seen a 12.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pattern launched a free GEO Scorecard tool showing brands how ChatGPT ranks them.

PTRN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for PTRN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

PTRN Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRN starting from KL Pattern Holdings LP, who purchased 200,000 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Sep 25 ’25. After this action, KL Pattern Holdings LP now owns 28,176,542 shares of Pattern Group Inc, valued at $2,493,080 using the latest closing price.

KL Pattern Holdings LP, the 10% Owner of Pattern Group Inc, purchased 102,256 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that KL Pattern Holdings LP is holding 27,976,542 shares at $1,367,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.