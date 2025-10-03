Par Technology Corp (PAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAR is 39.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAR on October 03, 2025 was 801.18K shares.

PAR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Par Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) has jumped by 1.30% compared to previous close of $37.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Q2 showed 44% revenue growth, stronger margins, and ARR up 49% to $287M. Multiproduct adoption is building with Burger King, Popeyes, and mid-market wins. With valuation reset to ~5x sales, I now see more upside than downside.

PAR’s Market Performance

Par Technology Corp (PAR) has experienced a -4.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.31% drop in the past month, and a -45.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for PAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for PAR’s stock, with a -38.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $65 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for PAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to PAR, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

PAR Trading at -23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, Par Technology Corp saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAR starting from MENAR BRYAN A, who sold 6,500 shares at the price of $46.06 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, MENAR BRYAN A now owns 71,481 shares of Par Technology Corp, valued at $299,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Technology Corp stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -12.65%, with -7.48% for asset returns.

Based on Par Technology Corp (PAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$46.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Par Technology Corp (PAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.